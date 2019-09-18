Linda Ikeji's son, Jayce turned one over the weekend and she threw him a birthday bash in the beautiful city of Dubai.

The media mogul took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, where she shared photos from the birthday party. In one of the post, she had so many cute words to say about her son, Jayce...we felt the butterflies!

"My heart, my whole life, the light in my life and the one who has given my life purpose and a whole new meaning, is one today! 'm completely overwhelmed. Don't know what to say other than to say I love you more than life itself. I prayed for you and I thank God every day for answering my prayers and bringing you into my life. Happy birthday my son, my life, my world! ❤ Jayce is one!"

The birthday party was attended by friends and close family members of the blogger.

Linda Ikeji welcomed her first child back in 2018 with then partner, Sholaye Jeremi. After welcoming her baby, the millionaire media mogul got him a car worth N180M!

Linda Ikeji buys Bentley Mulsanne worth N108M for son

Back in 2018, Linda Ikeji got a new car for her son which was worth $310, 395 (N108M) as at that time and her sisters were the first to break the news on social media. Sandra Ikeji, Linda's younger sister took to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 20, 2018, where she posted photos of the really cute and expensive car.

Linda Ikeji's son Jayce.

"Hey Lil Jayce, your mum @officiallindaikeji promised you a Bentley, now you have it! Congratulations @officiallindaikeji on your 120mili Bentley #Bentleyforbabyj," she captioned one of the photos.

When Linda Ikeji welcomed her son

Linda Ikeji and her baby boy

The media entrepreneur announced the big news via her blog with the caption,

''I welcomed my first child, popularly known as baby J today September 17th in a hospital in Atlanta. I can't believe I'm a mum. More later. Make I sleep small for now. lol''

It will be recalled that on Sunday, May 20, 2018, her sister through a post shared on her Instagram page. "See who's gonna be a mummy. Congrats Lin @officiallindaikeji" wrote Laura Ikeji on her Instagram post, alongside a photo of Linda rocking a baby bump.