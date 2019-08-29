Annie Idibia recently shared a photo of herself wearing a bikini and social media hasn't been able to keep calm.

The movie star and mother of two took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, where she shared a photo of herself looking all hot.

Trust us when we say, Annie Idibia's bikini photo can pass for any of those photos posted on popular fashion and bikini wears magazines. Moments after sharing the photo on her Instagram page, her comment section was filled with compliments and of course some nosy critics.

When some of your favourite female celebrities decide to show off their gorgeous bodies by wearing sexy bikinis on social media, fans and admirers come out in their numbers to show support.

Check out bikini photos of Mercy Aigbe, Lilian Esoro, Ufuoma McDermott setting Instagram on fire

You don't get to see Mercy Aigbe, Lilian Esoro and Ufuoma McDermott share body revealing photos every day so when these ladies decide to post bikini photos on social media, we can't keep calm.

First is Lilian Esoro who is obviously at an undisclosed vacation location. The beautiful mother of one, took to her Instagram page on Sunday, August 11, 2019, where she posted some photos from her chilling spot...the cute actress must have definitely been doing some extra hours at the gym.

Its all about the summer vibes for Mercy Aigbe as she shares with us a very rare bikini photo of herself. Trust us when we say being in your 40s is the new 20s!

Ufuoma McDermott is a beauty queen with so much sauce so it doesn't really surprise us that she has been to maintain that look over the years. Still, in the summer mood, the mother of two came out in a really cute bikini and according to her, even the beach almost got dried because of her hotness!