You don't get to see Mercy Aigbe, Lilian Esoro and Ufuoma McDermott share body revealing photos every day so when these ladies decide to post bikini photos on social media, we can't keep calm.

First is Lilian Esoro who is obviously at an undisclosed vacation location. The beautiful mother of one, took to her Instagram page on Sunday, August 11, 2019, where she posted some photos from her chilling spot...the cute actress must have definitely been doing some extra hours at the gym.

"Serving a #Vibe on the menu today! 💦💦💦💦 swimsuit from @ourlittlesecretplace.ng The Money Year. Give them Hot Hot 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," she captioned one pf the photos.

Its all about the summer vibes for Mercy Aigbe as she shares with us a very rare bikini photo of herself. Trust us when we say being in your 40s is the new 20s!

"Pool time 🏊🏊🏊🏊 #summer2019 #mercytakeslondon #mercytakesparis #mercytakesmanchester #vacayvibes," she captioned her photo.

Ufuoma McDermott is a beauty queen with so much sauce so it doesn't really surprise us that she has been to maintain that look over the years. Still, in the summer mood, the mother of two came out in a really cute bikini and according to her, even the beach almost got dried because of her hotness!

"I got burnt 🥵 from this hotness 😜 Even the beach 🏖 almost dried up 😂 #OriginalNigerianJollof Thanks @lillyssecret_ for my super bright bikini. I love it! Yesterday was a memorable day. Thanks 🙏 to all who came to party 🎉 with me on the success of #TheUSMshowWithUfuoma Cast and crew on point! @theusmshow #UsmShowAfterParty #FineCaramel #UfuomaMcDermott #blessed #DontTryToFightMyBlessings," she captioned the photo.

A few months ago, Ufuoma Mcdermott gave us a dose of her bikini body when she shared some photos on Instagram.

Ufuoma Mcdermott's bikini photos are the hottest you'd see today

The beautiful mother of two and former beauty queen took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, where she shared some really gorgeous photos of herself. Well, let's just say Ufuoma might be back to her modeling days.

"Love ❤️ always finds a way. Love for God, for others, and for self. I am my #WCW Smoking hot in @lillyssecret_ making #RCMemories #SelfLove #UfuomaMcDermott #Blessed #FineCaramel #ChildOfGrace #OriginalNigerianJollof #GoalDigger #DubaiFaceOff #RobertoCavali" she captioned one of the photos.