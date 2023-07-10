ADVERTISEMENT
Celebrities show online love to veteran actor Agbako on 100th birthday

News Agency Of Nigeria

Celebrities took to their social media pages to celebrate the actor in his new age.

Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, 'Baba Agbako' (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)
Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, 'Baba Agbako' (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

The celebrities took to their Instagram platforms to celebrate the centenarian with the display of his picture.

Adebayo Salami said “A highly respected veteran is 100 today. This means a lot to us in the movie industry. May everything good not turn bad in your hands, Pa Charles Olumo.”

Also, Bolaji Amusan, National President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) wrote “Happy centenary birthday to Pa Charles Sanyaolu Olumo…many happy returns sir.”

Similarly, Actor Kunle Afod said “Pa Charles Olumo clocks 100 years today. Happy birthday sir…Is he the oldest? Is this another record from Nigeria?

Damola Olatunji wrote “Whaoooooo Baba Agbako is 100 years old today. Happy champagne age birthday baba. A true thespian who deserves a national honour. A living legend. I pray that God will continue to keep our oldest actor in good health AMEN.”

Adeniyi Johnson said “I celebrate you baba…Thank God for good life and sound health…Happy 100 years birthday sir…continue to wax strong and stronger BABA AGBAKO.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Abdulsalam Sanyaolu was born February 19, 1923 in Abeokuta, Ogun state. Sanyaolu was once a mechanic at Tinubu Square in Lagos and an amateur Boxer.

He began his acting career in 1953 in Lagos state and has been known for his action roles in Yoruba films. He has featured in films like: Taxi Driver, Jagun, Amin Orun, Aiye, Jayesinmi, Soworo Ide, Igbo Dudu and more.

Celebrities show online love to veteran actor Agbako on 100th birthday

