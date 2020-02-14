Today February 14, is Valentine's Day and it is no doubt one of the most popular days in the year as it is the day set aside globally to celebrate love.

One thing everyone familiar with this date is aware of, is that Valentine's Day is a day lovers get to celebrate each other.

To mark Valentine's Day in our way, we are looking at seven of our Nigerian celebrity couples.

Celebrity couple mean a relationship where both persons are people of influence.

1. Banky W and Adesua Etomi

Banky W and Adesua Etomi have both become one of the most successful and respected celebrity couples in the country. From their beautiful love story, engagement, to their wedding that shook social media a few years ago, they have indeed created a niche for themselves.

On this special day, Banky W and Adesua's beautiful love story cannot be ignored. We love the fact they have never shied away from showing off how fresh their fondness for each other has remained. We continue to admire and hope to see this power couple inspire other beautiful relationships as we celebrate Vals Day.

2. Adekunle Gold and Simi

Probably one of the youngest couples on this list, Adekunle Gold and Simi are one of the cutest lovebirds in town. Everything about these guys appears flawless. These two know each other so well that it look like they can complete each other's statement.

If you follow them on social media then you'd find out that apart from the fact that they are intensely in love, these guys are one goofy couple. [Instagram/SymplySimi]

The goofiness they show on social media is also pleasant to watch. From funny comments about each other to their public PDAs, Gold and Simi have warmed lots of hearts.

3. 2Face Idibia and Annie Idibia

They say old wine tastes better and that is the best way to describe the love between 2Face Idibia and his beautiful wife, Annie Idibia. The consistency and patience these guys have continued to show over the last decade is what true and undiluted love is all about.

Despite being together for a very long time with a lot to deal with, their love has continued to wax stronger.

4. Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

Give it to Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola for their distinctive, stylish and amazing relationship.

Although not married, we couldn't leave out Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola in this list. A music star who has displayed shrewd business moves and a heiress. What is there not to stan.

From trips to beautiful countries around the world to expensive surprise gifts, Eazi and Temi define what it means to be rich and in love [Instagram/JTOFashion]

Eazi and Temi are goals: From their expensive holiday trips around the world to their sweet exchanges on social media, our eyes are always on this couple.

5. Davido and Chioma Avril

Unarguably one of the most talked-about celebrity relationships in Nigeria, Davido and Chioma have indeed become one of the most influential celeb couples around. From the moment Davido openly revealed that he was dating Chioma in 2018, it dawned on everyone that it was no gimmick.

The two welcomed a cute son, Ifeanyi in 2019 and most likely walking down the aisle this year.

The two share an adorable relationship that continues to blossom day in, day out. It's been sweet to watch as this relationship has uplifted Chioma who has used Davido's status to make an impact. Chioma who is a Chef has landed several major endorsement deals since her relationship with Davido went public. The two welcomed a cute son, Ifeanyi in 2019 and most likely walking down the aisle this year.

6. Burna Boy and Stefflon Don

One relationship a lot of people didn't see coming was that of Burna Boy and London based rapper, Stefflon Don. Well, love knows no boundaries so it can connects people on different parts of the world. Burna announced his relationship with Stefflon in a rather unconventional style in 2019 and social media went into a frenzy.

Well, love knows no boundaries as it can catch up with anyone anywhere in the world. Burna Boy announced his relationship with Stefflon in a rather unconventional style in 2019 and social media went into a frenzy. [BukiHQ]

These two have openly declared their undying love for each other several times. It's been beautiful to watch how they support each other's career while also killing it in their respective jobs.

7. Timi Dakolo and Busola Dakolo

Timi and Busola Dakolo have become a popular couple since their highly publicised allegation against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

That allegation and the incidents that followed told us everything we needed to know about the couple. They got each other's back and have remained relentless and strong. That is why they have since become our favourite couple.

Time is never shy to show off his beautiful wife along with the rest of the family.