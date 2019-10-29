Mr Eazi and his girlfriend Temi Otedola are in the news and as usual its for all the cutest reasons.

The fashion blogger had taken to her Instagram page on Monday, October 28, 2019, where she shared a post about the surprise gift she gave her boyfriend and music star, Mr Eazi.

"On our second date ever (17th February 2017) you made me watch youtube videos of Andrea Bocelli singing for like 2 hours lol and said if you could see anyone live in concert it would be him. Well, almost 3 years later I managed to surprise you with tickets to his show. 🖤," she wrote.

Obviously pleased by her gesture, Mr Eazi took to her Instagram comment section where he professed his undying love for her.

"Haha, I remember I was so sick about to go on tour & I played Andrea nonstop!! Lol!! Thank You so much, my love! For an unforgettable experience!!! U don finish me!! 😍😍," he wrote.

Okay, guys, this is one of the cutest celebrity relationships around. The way these guys have continued to reassure each other and grow from strength to strength is worth emulating. From PDAs to romantic trips abroad, we've continued to enjoy Mr Eazi and his bae Temi Otedola style of relationship.

See photo of Mr Eazi and bae, Temi Otedola on vacation in Greece

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi

The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, August 9, 2019, where he shared a photo of Temi and himself as they enjoy their vacation on the beautiful island.

"Waka JeJe inside Life! Pause, Appreciate, Give Thanks 🙏🏿 ” 📸 @emilynnrose," he captioned the photo. Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have been in a very beautiful and envious relationship for over two years.

Mr Eazi and Girlfriend Temi

For all time these guys shared a photo of their love life on social media, they leave everyone not just in total awe but inspired by their beautiful love story.