Cardi B gifts Offset $2 million for his birthday

Cardi B and her hubby are known for spoiling each other with expensive gifts.

Cardi B and her husband Offset [Instagram/IamCardiB]
Cardi B and her husband Offset [Instagram/IamCardiB]

American rapper Cardi B has gifted her husband Offset $2M for his birthday.

The mother of two took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, where she presented the Migos rapper with a cheque for $2 million.

“Happy birthday!!!” she wrote over the clip. “He literally got it all.”

The rapper could not hide his joy as he received the largess from his wife.

Cardi shared that she gifted the large sum of money because she knew Offset has “a lot of business ventures” in 2022.

This is not the first time Cardi B will be gifting her husband an expensive gift.

It would be recalled that in October 2019, the rapper gifted her hubby a $500,000 cheque.

Cardi and Offset secretly got married back in September 2017.

The private ceremony took place in the couple's bedroom in Atlanta.

The rapper and Offset welcomed their first child together, Kulture, in 2018.

They welcomed their second child in 2021.

