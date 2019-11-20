There are reports that Burna Boy's planned show in South Africa has been cancelled.

According to South Africa's media house, Timeslive, the organisers decided to cancel the show because of the outrage it had created. It also reports that the organisers of the show talked with Burna Boy's management and decided to withdraw him from the concert and cancel his show.

"The decision to cancel the Africans Unite Concert comes after the call from the Tshwane Entertainment Collective to boycott the Africans Unite concert in Tshwane. With the increasing threats of violence from other unfortunate segments of the public and without any government intervention, Phambili Media and Play Network Africa were prompted to take the threats and warnings seriously, as the safety of all artists and attendees could not be guaranteed. We then decided to cancel the concert. The safety of all attendees, artists, and crew comes first," the statement reads.

They said the decision to cancel the shows came after warnings of a shutdown from a group of artists and event organisers under the umbrella of Tshwane Entertainment Collective.

It would be recalled that South African rapper, AKA had demanded an apology from Burna Boy over his comments about the xenophobic attacks melted on Nigerians, before stepping into the country. Burna Boy dragged the South African rapper in his tweets months ago during the xenophobic attacks in the country. He went as far as vowing not to step into the country.

In a series of tweets, Burna Boy took direct shots at AKA for his stand on the Xenophobic attacks on Nigeria in South Africa. On Tuesday night, September 3, 2019, Burna Boy took over his Twitter account, which has been handled by his management for the last three months to air his views about the raging Xenophobic attacks.

In one of his several tweets, Burna Boy threatened to 'deal' with the South African rapper when next their paths crossed.

He wrote, "And @akaworldwide I knew you was retarded but I didn’t know it had gotten this bad. Next time I see you you better have a big security bro, On Gambos Grave ur gunna need it."

The 'African Giant' further narrated how he suffered Xenophobic attack in 2017 and had since refused to return to the Nelson Mandela country.

"I personally have had my own xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans and because of that.....I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the fuck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this," he wrote.

The BET 2019 award-winning music act also warned rapper, MI Abaga to desist from his seeming support for AKA or lose his respect. [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]

The BET 2019 award-winning music act also warned rapper, MI Abaga to desist from his seeming support for AKA or lose his respect.