The lingering rift between Burna Boy and AKA appears to be getting worse as the latter has demanded an apology from the former before his billed performance in South Africa.

The South African rapper took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, where he posted a series of tweets. He demanded that Burna Boy apologises for the statement he made a few months ago during the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

"Ek se ...@burnaboy all we want is an apology. We know 🇿🇦 is not perfect. But we took you in as our own before you reached these levels. You say you are an AFRICAN GIANT, prove it.

"Leadership. I am willing to swallow my pride and put an end to this division. @burnaboy Are you?" he tweeted.

It didn't end there as AKA went on to respond to a tweet from a follower who tweeted about Burna Boy attacking AKA.

"He's so petty! @burnaboy go still knack am something! 😭😂🤣," the follower tweeted. Then AKA replied with a tweet that should give Burna Boy a reason to revaluate his trip to South Africa.

"This is not a joke. Mina, I still want to go perform in Lagos and make it back safely to my family. Don’t you want the same for him?" he tweeted.

Burna Boy and AKA when the going was good. (1st News)

This is not the first time AKA has threatened Burna Boy over his trip to South Africa. A few weeks ago when the news broke of Burna Boy's planned concert in South Africa, AKA went livid on twitter.

The threats...

The gist was that an online news platform had announced on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, that Burna Boy will be in South Africa for a concert.

"Burna Boy is coming to Mzansi despite his tweets on xenophobia," it tweeted. It didn't take long before AKA who had a little online altercation with Burna Boy about a month ago during the xenophobic attacks in South Africa responded to the tweet.

"I would love to attend this show and watch this man put his hands on me in my own country," he wrote.

Just in case you didn't follow, about a month ago during the whole xenophobia controversy in South Africa, Burna Boy had vowed never to step into that country and even threatened AKA over his tweets.