Burna Boy attends Man United's game at Old Trafford, brings out Paul Pogba at his set at Parklife festival

Burna Boy was at Old Trafford to watch Manchester United beat Newcastle United 4-1 in a Premier League game.

The music star got the treatment as he sat in Paul Pogba’s box and was gifted Manchester United’s home and away jerseys with his name on them.

He had his visit on video, which he shared on social media; “Couldn’t come to Manchester without supporting my brother @paulpogba,” he wrote.

The 30-year-old is seen in the video celebrating one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals at the stadium and meeting a host of Pogba’s family.

He also met UK rapper Stormzy at the game.

After the game, he headed straight to the Parklife festival, where he performed.