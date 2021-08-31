Burna Boy sold an incredible 12, 000 tickets for his O2 concert

Hours later on August 30, Burna Boy took to his Instagram stories and wrote that, "I sold out the O2 by myself, at prices that I wanted. The way I wanted. Never talk too much, just show action."

Several sources, including Diane Aidenbaum, who supported Burna Boy's show confirmed that the show was performed in front of an incredible 12,000 people.

The O2 has a sitting capacity of 18,000 to 20,000.