ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bovi confesses that he misses Davido like a girl who broke his heart

Babatunde Lawal

Bovi claims that he is prepared to give every performance by Davido in 2023 his all. No matter the time, he said, he would be in the front row, singing along.

Bovi is missing Davido
Bovi is missing Davido

Actor and comedian Bovi Ugboma has admitted that he misses David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Bovi revealed on his Twitter page that he misses the musician who enlivens his followers' online interactions. The three-time father additionally disclosed that he will have front-row seating for the singer's next performances.

He wrote, "I don’t know the dates. But anything Davido Dey do this year, I’m front row screaming myself sour. I’m missing Davido like babe wey break my heart."

Davido has had only two public appearances since the tragic passing of his beloved son, Ifeanyi, in October 2022.

He has also been off social media since then. His performance at the closing ceremony of the World Cup on Sunday, December 18, 2022, was his first after the sad event that made him go off the radar.

Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet' (A.W.A.Y.) festival postponed until November 2023

Recall that in light of the tragic loss of the singer's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, the management pushed his A.W.AY. festival back by 12 months, as it's now set to hold on November 18, 2023.

The management made this revelation in a statement yesterday announcing the postponement.

The show headlined by the multi-award-winning megastar was going to be supported by several stars, including Mayorkun, Stonebwoy, BNXN, Kizz Daniel, Pheelz, Lojay, and other artists.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tim Godfrey celebrates proposal anniversary with a trip down memory lane

Tim Godfrey celebrates proposal anniversary with a trip down memory lane

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s family releases official statement following her death

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s family releases official statement following her death

Zinoleesky explains breakup with Naira Marley's sister, gives his spec

Zinoleesky explains breakup with Naira Marley's sister, gives his spec

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Indian Music Industry chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Indian Music Industry chart

Bovi confesses that he misses Davido like a girl who broke his heart

Bovi confesses that he misses Davido like a girl who broke his heart

Burna Boy's 'YE' goes platinum in the US

Burna Boy's 'YE' goes platinum in the US

Yemi Alade expands Spotify’s Equal universe

Yemi Alade expands Spotify’s Equal universe

AMAA founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe has passed away

AMAA founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe has passed away

AFRIMA unveils Ahmed Sylla, Sophy Aiida, Pearl Thusi as hosts for 8th edition in Senegal

AFRIMA unveils Ahmed Sylla, Sophy Aiida, Pearl Thusi as hosts for 8th edition in Senegal

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu

Fancy speaks again, says Alexx told her to sleep with other men

Bimbo Ademoye reveals that her dad took her to her first movie audition.

'I used to think nobody wanted to be around me' - Bimbo Ademoye opens up on deep, personal issues

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

'It can't be me'—Nkechi Blessing weighs in on Fancy and Alex Ekubo's alleged 5-year celibacy

Portable plane

'People are broke, no money to buy ticket' - Portable reacts to boarding an almost empty plane to Benin