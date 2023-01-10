Bovi confesses that he misses Davido like a girl who broke his heart

Bovi revealed on his Twitter page that he misses the musician who enlivens his followers' online interactions. The three-time father additionally disclosed that he will have front-row seating for the singer's next performances.

He wrote, "I don’t know the dates. But anything Davido Dey do this year, I’m front row screaming myself sour. I’m missing Davido like babe wey break my heart."

Davido has had only two public appearances since the tragic passing of his beloved son, Ifeanyi, in October 2022.

He has also been off social media since then. His performance at the closing ceremony of the World Cup on Sunday, December 18, 2022, was his first after the sad event that made him go off the radar.

Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet' (A.W.A.Y.) festival postponed until November 2023

Recall that in light of the tragic loss of the singer's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, the management pushed his A.W.AY. festival back by 12 months, as it's now set to hold on November 18, 2023.

The management made this revelation in a statement yesterday announcing the postponement.