Bovi confesses that he misses Davido like a girl who broke his heart

Actor and comedian Bovi Ugboma has admitted that he misses David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido.
Bovi claims that he is prepared to give every performance by Davido in 2023 his all. No matter the time, he said, he would be in the front row, singing along.
Bovi revealed on his Twitter page that he misses the musician who enlivens his followers' online interactions. The three-time father additionally disclosed that he will have front-row seating for the singer's next performances.
He wrote, "I don’t know the dates. But anything Davido Dey do this year, I’m front row screaming myself sour. I’m missing Davido like babe wey break my heart."
Davido has had only two public appearances since the tragic passing of his beloved son, Ifeanyi, in October 2022.
He has also been off social media since then. His performance at the closing ceremony of the World Cup on Sunday, December 18, 2022, was his first after the sad event that made him go off the radar.
Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet' (A.W.A.Y.) festival postponed until November 2023
Recall that in light of the tragic loss of the singer's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, the management pushed his A.W.AY. festival back by 12 months, as it's now set to hold on November 18, 2023.
The management made this revelation in a statement yesterday announcing the postponement.
The show headlined by the multi-award-winning megastar was going to be supported by several stars, including Mayorkun, Stonebwoy, BNXN, Kizz Daniel, Pheelz, Lojay, and other artists.
