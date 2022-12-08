ADVERTISEMENT
Davido reportedly set to perform at World Cup closing ceremony

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Davido is reportedly set to be gearing up to perform at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The closing ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, 18th December 2022 and according to the reports, Davido will be performing the Qatar World Cup anthem 'Hayya Hayya (Happy Together)' alongside Trinidad singer Cardona and Qatar singer Aisha.

The closing ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, 18th December 2022 and according to the reports, Davido will be performing the Qatar World Cup anthem 'Hayya Hayya (Happy Together)' alongside Trinidad singer Cardona and Qatar singer Aisha.

Davido has withdrawn from public life for family reasons and fans and colleagues have been sending prayers and support to him.

His fans recently held a heartwarming concert in his honor as they celebrated the icon in a show that has been described as the ultimate display of love.

Fans and friends will be excited to see Davido return to the stage and hopefully continues to be the fun and kind megastar everyone loves and adore.

