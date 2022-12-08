Davido reportedly set to perform at World Cup closing ceremony

The closing ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, 18th December 2022 and according to the reports, Davido will be performing the Qatar World Cup anthem 'Hayya Hayya (Happy Together)' alongside Trinidad singer Cardona and Qatar singer Aisha.

Davido has withdrawn from public life for family reasons and fans and colleagues have been sending prayers and support to him.

His fans recently held a heartwarming concert in his honor as they celebrated the icon in a show that has been described as the ultimate display of love.