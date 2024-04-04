How Bobrisky's case of abusing naira notes will end if it goes to court

According to the anti-graft agency, Bobrisky was arrested for spraying new naira notes at the film premiere of Beast of Two Worlds at the Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos on March 24, 2024.

The agency noted that the suspect had also committed the alleged offence at some other event centres and parties at different times.

What does the law say?

Bobrisky stands accused of abusing naira notes and is going to be charged in court, but what law did he allegedly break?

Section 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act states, "A person who tampers with a coin or note issued by the Bank is guilty of an offence and shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for a term not less than six months or to a fine not less than ₦50,000 or to both such fine and imprisonment."

Section 21(3) further states, "For the avoidance of doubt, spraying of, dancing or matching on the naira or any note issued by the Bank during social occasions or otherwise howsoever, shall constitute an abuse and defacing of the naira or such note and shall be punishable under subsection (1) of this section."

Has this happened before?

Yes, it has! In February 2023, Nollywood actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, was arraigned for spraying and stepping on the new naira notes at a social event in Lagos.

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, she was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

