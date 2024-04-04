EFCC arrests Bobrisky for abusing naira notes
He was arrested on Wednesday.
According to Sahara Reporters, Bobrisky was arrested by EFCC personnel on the evening of Wednesday April 3, 2024 in Lagos State.
"It is true our boys arrested him yesterday evening in Lagos for naira abuse. We don't have anything to do with his lifestyle. He was suspected of committing an economic crime and that was the reason for his arrest," EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said.
More details later.
