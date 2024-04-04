Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

EFCC arrests Bobrisky for abusing naira notes

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He was arrested on Wednesday.

Bobrisky is in EFCC custody [X/Bobrisky]
Bobrisky is in EFCC custody [X/Bobrisky]

Recommended articles

According to Sahara Reporters, Bobrisky was arrested by EFCC personnel on the evening of Wednesday April 3, 2024 in Lagos State.

"It is true our boys arrested him yesterday evening in Lagos for naira abuse. We don't have anything to do with his lifestyle. He was suspected of committing an economic crime and that was the reason for his arrest," EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said.

More details later.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banky W and Adesua have been the subject of vicious unsubstantiated rumours of infidelity, the couple have ignored this rumours and reaffirmed their love for each other on Instagram [Instagram/bankyw]

Adesua Etomi pens heartwarming note to hubby Banky W on his birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger was born with a heart defect [Dominik Bindl/Getty Images]

Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger feels 'more like a machine' after heart surgery

Yul Edochie

Deities not evil, stop burning shrines – Yul Edochie tells Nigerians

Ali Baba [Instagram/AliBaba]

April Fool's Day: Ali Baba pranks fans with news of welcoming triplet boys