'Our marriage ended over deceit' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi continues to spill

Odion Okonofua
Blossom Chukwujekwu and estranged wife, Maureen Esisi
During her now-famous Question and Answer with fans, the businesswoman asked why her marriage to the movie star crashed.

"What really made you and your ex-husband separated?" the fan asked.

Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi says marriage crashed over deceit
Esisi replied to the fan saying their marriage ended over deceit.

The businesswoman was earlier asked about her divorce situation with the actor who recently got married.

"When did you do your divorce? Because the last time we asked you said not yet done," the fan asked.

Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi says they are not offciially divorced
Esisi revealed that they were yet to officially end the marriage.

"Last I checked, I signed no divorce papers," she replied.

The former celebrity couple tied the knot in 2015.

They left fans and the entertainment industry in shock after their marriage crashed in 2019.

There were speculations that the marriage crashed because Blossom was still romantically linked to his actress ex-girlfriend.

To date Blossom has remained silent as to why his once admired marriage crashed.

However, Maureen, on the other hand, gave some reasons why they are no longer together.

Blossom Chukwujekwu, new wife Winifred Akhuemokhan and Maureen Esisi
In May and June 2022, Blossom tied the knot with his new wife, Winifred Akhuemokhan.

The wedding ceremony which was officiated by its senior pastor, Chris Oyakhilome was attended by friends and family members of the couple.

The roll call of celebrities who turned up at the reception venue was quite impressive.

From Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic, Nollywood came out to party with the couple.

Nollywood actor Femi Branch, actress Adesua Etomi and her hubby Banky W
Other celebrities who turned up at the wedding reception include Zach Orji, Segun Arinze, Femi Branch, Kehinde Bankole, Eyinna Nwigwe, Deyemi Okanlawon and Freddie Leonard.

Chukwujekwu had some of Nollywood's finest on his groomsmen list; Stan Nze, Femi Jacobs and Wole Ojo

Odion Okonofua

