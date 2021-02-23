Nigerian singer Davido has recounted the period in his life when he had no money and support.

The music star and billionaire heir made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

"Damn I went to my old apartments where I used to live 12 years ago with Sina and B red!!! As hard as it is to believe .. we had no money .. no support just us and a dream !! 12 years later! We millions in! Road to a billion 💵!!! We thank God !! Never stop believing !!" he wrote.

The music star is the son of billionaire businessman and philanthropist Adedeji Adeleke.

Davido schooled briefly at Oakwood College in Alabama which he only stayed for about a year.

After returning to Nigeria, he attended Babcock University where he graduated with a degree in Music.

Davido & dad

He rose to prominence in 2011 after he dropped the hit single 'Dami Duro.'

Aside from his prosperous music career, the most followed Nigerian on Instagram lives in what many can describe as an affluent lifestyle.

He has investments in real estate, motorsports, and a very successful music label.

The music star in a recent interview revealed that he plans to venture into politics.

He has three children from three different women.