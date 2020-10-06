Nigerian singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido says he will eventually run for office someday.

The music star made this known during a chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the BlackBox interview series.

Davido started by giving the reason he got interested in politics in the first place.

"It started with my Uncle. It was the first time me being of age and my family member (my uncle) was running for office...See how God works, last born of Dad's family, and he has never been in politics before. In Yoruba tradition when a person dies, they will give his family to finish the tenure but them no gree, they conducted the election and he won," he said.

"Like play play he ran for the governorship primaries and won. Even the family members were surprised. We scattered Osun! When OBO come show? We beat them! Me wen I be don plan my room for government house."

The music star says nobody will be able to beat him at any election when he decides to run. [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

When asked if he is still going to be vocal about politics, the music star had this to say; "If I run, nobody go beat me."

Ebuka further asked the hitmaker if he was ever going to run for office.

"You will see. Presidency, I'm joking. I don't know, I'll probably start from the house of representatives," he said. "This is the first time I am ever saying this, Yes I win run for office."

Davido was asked if his career as a musician will affect his chances of running for a political position.

Davido was very instrumental during his uncle, Senator Adeleke's governorship campaign [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

''Wetin be the result for the last election wen I go when dem switch? So imagine say na me. So it's not about me. We actually want to help. Even like in Osun, during Covid-19, popc sent N500M for covid relief for nothing," he said.

"Do you know my best channel Ebuka? People think its MTV but its Channels news. I watch CNN, I know whats going on in Russia. Now there is a crisis in Mali where the people removed a sitting president. I love politics. All I read is politics."

He went on to talk about how he has lost faith in the electoral system in Nigeria. According to him, results can be manipulated to favour anyone in the country.