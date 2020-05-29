Nigeria music star, Davido has gotten for himself a new mansion located in the Banana Island axis of Lagos.

In a series of videos shared via his Instagram stories on Friday, May 29, 2020, Davido took his friends on a guided tour of his new home.

The house which is located in the exclusive highbrow area of Lagos Island has a variety of interesting features.

Davido (Premium Times)

One outstanding feature of Davido's new home is the private lift.

In one of the photos, Davido stated that he has always wanted a home with a private lift...we guess he put his money where his mouth is.

Davido's dream of owing a home with a private lift has come through [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

It is not clear how much the new crib costs, but the value of properties in the extremely exclusive area in Lagos cost billions of naira.