Celebrity couple and former housemates of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Teddy A and Bam Bam have released some adorable photos to celebrate their daughter, Zendaya's first birthday.

The reality TV stars took to their Instagram pages on Friday, March 5, 2021, where they celebrated their beautiful daughter with photos and words of affirmation of their love.

"My gorgeous little princess @zenadenibuyan is a year old today!!! Just look at my angel oh lawd! 😍 I’m flooding y’all today with pics and videos of her! @bammybestowed look what we made! 😩," Teddy A wrote.

"I Can’t believe we’ve been on this journey together for just a year yet we have many many more to go my sweet sweet @zenadenibuyan thank you for choosing me as your mother(us as your parents)," Bam Bam wrote.

"You bring soo much light and joy to our lives. You are indeed Gods gift to your dad and I. I pray you live a rich and fulfilled life my love. Your papa and I promise to continue making all things you need readily available to you until our last breath. You are my light, my life and my world my princess."

"I am only a vessel the universe used to gift you to this blessed world. May the perfect will of our creator be done in your life my baby. I love you no matter what! Now and in many life times to come. Happy birthday beautiful @zenadenibuyan ❤️"

The couple welcomed their baby in 2020.

Bam Bam and Teddy A became an item after their stint at the third season of Big Brother Naija. It didn't come as a surprise when the couple decided to tie the knot in 2019.

They had a very beautiful wedding ceremony in Dubai which was attended by friends and family of the couple. The couple's outfit was designed by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Place Empire while Bam Bam's dresses were styled by Medlin Boss.

Bam Bam and Teddy A [Instagram/IamTeddyA]

The event which held at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel in Dubai was one of the reasons almost everyone vacated Lagos for us.

The wedding ceremony had quite a large number of celebrities in attendance and they did 'slay.