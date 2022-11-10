BBNaija's Phyna is now a youth ambassador

The reality TV star shared the good news via her official Instagram page yesterday, November 9, 2022. “Through the commissioner of youths and sports, the governor of Edo state announced me as the incoming Mid East (Edo/delta) youth ambassador. Gloryyyy.”, she wrote.

As youth ambassador, she plans to use her foundation to fight against human trafficking, drug abuse and embark on investments in Agriculture and fabrication, in partnership with the state government, according to the Nigerian Observer.

Speaking on behalf of of the Governor, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, the Commissioner for Youth and Gender Issues, Hon. Andrew Adaze Emwanta Esq. JP, said the state government is excited to work with Phyna to achieve vision 2050.

In his words, “As a government, we do not take issues of Youth development for granted and as you can see the governor has appointed a young person to this Ministry, not just a department of Youth but we also have gender. We are happy with what you want to do in the area of human trafficking, drug abuse, agriculture and fabrication. It is not everybody who wins the star prize that will have this kind of idea. Be rest assured that Edo State will be ready to support you.”

This is the latest in a series of good news for the influencer-turned-youth ambassador. She recently bagged a deal with a luxury skincare brand.

Making the announcement on her page, she said, “It’s a great privilege to announce to you all that I am now the brand ambassador to Rixari skin secrets @rixariskinsecrets. Having to maintain flawless skin has been a priority for me and Rixari Skin Secrets does a magnificent job, it is time to experience that flawless skin.”