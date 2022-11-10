RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Phyna is now a youth ambassador

Babatunde Lawal

As a youth ambassador, Phyna plans to work with the state government to fight against human trafficking and drug abuse.

Phyna
Phyna

Phyna, the winner of the reality TV show BBNaija Season 7, has joined the growing list of BBNaija alumnus political appointees with a new appointment in Edo State. Along with her new role, she also got a new name from the Esama of Benin. The monarch described her as, ‘Olokunameh’, which means ‘The goddess of wealth.'

Recommended articles

The reality TV star shared the good news via her official Instagram page yesterday, November 9, 2022. “Through the commissioner of youths and sports, the governor of Edo state announced me as the incoming Mid East (Edo/delta) youth ambassador. Gloryyyy.”, she wrote.

Screenshot 2022-11-10 125838
Screenshot 2022-11-10 125838 Pulse Nigeria

As youth ambassador, she plans to use her foundation to fight against human trafficking, drug abuse and embark on investments in Agriculture and fabrication, in partnership with the state government, according to the Nigerian Observer.

Speaking on behalf of of the Governor, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, the Commissioner for Youth and Gender Issues, Hon. Andrew Adaze Emwanta Esq. JP, said the state government is excited to work with Phyna to achieve vision 2050.

In his words, “As a government, we do not take issues of Youth development for granted and as you can see the governor has appointed a young person to this Ministry, not just a department of Youth but we also have gender. We are happy with what you want to do in the area of human trafficking, drug abuse, agriculture and fabrication. It is not everybody who wins the star prize that will have this kind of idea. Be rest assured that Edo State will be ready to support you.”

This is the latest in a series of good news for the influencer-turned-youth ambassador. She recently bagged a deal with a luxury skincare brand.

Making the announcement on her page, she said, “It’s a great privilege to announce to you all that I am now the brand ambassador to Rixari skin secrets @rixariskinsecrets. Having to maintain flawless skin has been a priority for me and Rixari Skin Secrets does a magnificent job, it is time to experience that flawless skin.”

Like Phyna, Hazel Onoduenyi, also known as Whitemoney, the winner of the "Shine Ya Eye" edition of the competition, also has a political appointment. He was named the state's ambassador for creative arts by Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Phyna is now a youth ambassador

BBNaija's Phyna is now a youth ambassador

Celebrating 10 years of Olamide's 'YBNL' album [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

Celebrating 10 years of Olamide's 'YBNL' album [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

CKay drops sensual visuals for 'Mmadu'

CKay drops sensual visuals for 'Mmadu'

50 Cent is making a TV series based on Hushpuppi

50 Cent is making a TV series based on Hushpuppi

DJ Spinall to perform at 2022 MTV EMAs

DJ Spinall to perform at 2022 MTV EMAs

Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y)' Atlanta festival postpone till November 2023

Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y)' Atlanta festival postpone till November 2023

Streaming giant, Bad Bunny is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2022

Streaming giant, Bad Bunny is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2022

Rachel Edward’s ‘Mist’ premieres at AFRIFF 2022

Rachel Edward’s ‘Mist’ premieres at AFRIFF 2022

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters its 17th week on the Billboard Hot 100, Tems, Rema extend run

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters its 17th week on the Billboard Hot 100, Tems, Rema extend run

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu [Instagram/MoAbudu]

Mo Abudu takes a swipe at critics of Elesin Oba, calls them uneducated

TI Blaze acquires a car

TI Blaze grateful as he acquires a new car and house, praises Olamide for helping his career

Black carpet moments at the premiere

Photos: Black carpet moments at the Black Panther II movie premiere

Sarkodie and Davido in Lagos

Sarkodie consoles Davido following the tragic death of son