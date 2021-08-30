BBNaija's Niyi spends N3.4M at a nightclub in Lagos

The reality TV star over the weekend was at a popular nightclub in Lagos where he partied with friends and fans.

Let's just say the University of Benin-trained engineer came with a blank cheque as the drinks kept on coming in their trays and numbers.

Pulse Nigeria

At the end of the evening, the reality TV star paid a whopping N3.4M for drinks!

Niyi was one of the housemates from the sixth season of the reality TV show.