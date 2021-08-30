RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Niyi spends N3.4M at a nightclub in Lagos

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star turns up with friends at a popular Lagos nightclub.

Reality TV star Niyi Lawal

Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Niyi, may already be solidifying his status as a 'Lagos Big Boy.'

The reality TV star over the weekend was at a popular nightclub in Lagos where he partied with friends and fans.

Let's just say the University of Benin-trained engineer came with a blank cheque as the drinks kept on coming in their trays and numbers.

The reality TV star turns up with friends at a popular Lagos nightclub.
The reality TV star turns up with friends at a popular Lagos nightclub.
At the end of the evening, the reality TV star paid a whopping N3.4M.
At the end of the evening, the reality TV star paid a whopping N3.4M.
The reality TV star turns up with friends at a popular Lagos nightclub.
The reality TV star turns up with friends at a popular Lagos nightclub.

At the end of the evening, the reality TV star paid a whopping N3.4M for drinks!

Niyi was one of the housemates from the sixth season of the reality TV show.

He was evicted from the reality TV show on the second week of the show.

