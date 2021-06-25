RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Nina conveyed in a wheelchair at an airport after plastic surgery

It is reported that the reality TV star had her butt enlarged.

Reality TV star Nina Ivy [Instagram/NinaIvy]

Former housemate of Nigeria's popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Nina has returned home after undergoing plastic surgery.

In a video shared via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 24, 2021, the reality TV star is conveyed in a wheelchair at an airport.

This is a common practise among people who have had their butt enlarged.

The reality TV star recently announced that she went under the knife.

Despite facing criticisms on social media, the mother of one appeared relentless in her quest to get a banging body.

Nina joins the growing list of female celebrities who have gone under the knife.

Other celebrities who have had plastic surgeries include Toke Makinwa, BBNaija's Khloe and Tonto Dikeh.

