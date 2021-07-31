RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Mercy Eke spoils herself with a Mercedes Benz worth N30M

Eke probably owns more cars than any reality TV star in Nigeria.

Reality TV star Mercy Eke [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and winner of its fourth season, Mercy Eke, has acquired a Mercedes Benz Coupe.

The reality TV star shared photos and videos of her latest addition via her Snapchat account on Friday, July 30, 2021.

In the video, the reality TV star is seen test-driving her new ride.

Photos of Mercy Eke's new Mercedes Benz E450 4matic coupe [MercyEke]
Eke's new car is a 2020 Mercedes Benz E450 4matic coupe.

According to several cars websites, the car goes for about N30M - N33M.

Photos of Mercy Eke's new Mercedes Benz E450 4matic coupe [MercyEke]
Interestingly, this is Eke's second Mercedes Benz in three months. In April, the reality TV star bought a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

She already owns a Range Rover Velar which she acquired in September 2020.

Then there's the Mercedes Benz GLC which she launched in March 2020.

Eke emerged as the 4th winner of BBNaija after she was announced the winner of the 2019 edition tagged Pepper Dem.

Nigerian reality TV star Mercy Eke [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]
She became the first female ever to win the BBNaija reality TV show since it began over a decade ago.

Mercy was the last female housemate standing after spending a total of 99 days - 14 weeks - in the house, won herself the grand prize of N60 million.

