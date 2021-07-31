BBNaija's Mercy Eke spoils herself with a Mercedes Benz worth N30M

The reality TV star shared photos and videos of her latest addition via her Snapchat account on Friday, July 30, 2021.

In the video, the reality TV star is seen test-driving her new ride.

Pulse Nigeria

Eke's new car is a 2020 Mercedes Benz E450 4matic coupe.

According to several cars websites, the car goes for about N30M - N33M.

Pulse Nigeria

Interestingly, this is Eke's second Mercedes Benz in three months. In April, the reality TV star bought a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

She already owns a Range Rover Velar which she acquired in September 2020.

Then there's the Mercedes Benz GLC which she launched in March 2020.

Eke emerged as the 4th winner of BBNaija after she was announced the winner of the 2019 edition tagged Pepper Dem.

Pulse Nigeria

She became the first female ever to win the BBNaija reality TV show since it began over a decade ago.