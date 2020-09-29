Former housemate of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, and winner of its fourth season, Mercy Eke has spoiled herself with a big gift for her birthday.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, where she shared photos of the SUV she got for her 27th birthday.

"I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it🗣 Couldn't think of a better way to spoil myself today after an amazing year💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 from me to me...Range Rover Velar!!!!!!" she captioned the photo.

Eke's new car is a 2018 Range Rover P250 SE which according to cars website, JDPower, goes for about $51,000 (N19.6M - N20M).

The reality TV star is no newcomer to receiving and sharing of car gifts.

Recall that a few weeks ago, she gifted her elder sister a car gift worth N5M on her birthday.