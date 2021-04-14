Nigerian reality TV star Mercy Eke has added a Mercedes Benz Gwagon to her fleet of cars.

The winner of the fourth season of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, where she shared videos of her new SUV.

The reality TV star's G Wagon has a customised plate number 'M LAMBO.'

An obvious lover of SUVs, the reality TV star already has two exotic jeeps in her garage.

Recall in 2020, for her 27th birthday, she gifted herself a Range Rover Velar.

That same year she acquired a Mercedes Benz GLC 200.

Mercy Eke emerged as the 4th winner of BBNaija after she was announced the winner of the 2019 edition tagged Pepper Dem.

Reality TV star Mercy Eke [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]

She became the first female ever to win the BBNaija reality TV show since it began over a decade ago.

Mercy was the last female housemate standing after spending a total of 99 days - 14 weeks - in the house, won herself the grand prize of N60 million.