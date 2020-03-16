The winner of the last edition of Nigeria's most watch reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke has a new Mercedes Benz SUV worth N20M.

Mercy Eke is the first woman to win the reality TV show.

Even though she hasn't posted photos of the car, her friend and former reality TV star, Frodd took to his Instagram stories on Monday, March 16, 2020, where he shared a video of the car.

In the video, Frodd is seen in a celebratory mood with the Mercedes Benz SUV owner, Mercy.

The Mercedes Benz is GLC 200 and according to Australian car website, carguide.com, the 2019 model of the GLC 200 goes for about $57,800 which about N20M.

Mercy Eke emerged the 4th winner of BBNaija after she was announced the winner of the 2019 edition tagged Pepper Dem.

Mercy becomes the first female ever to win the BBNaija reality TV show since it began over a decade ago.

Mercy was the last female housemate standing after spending a total of 99 days - 14 weeks - in the house, won herself the grand prize of N60 million.