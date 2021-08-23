RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I have a handsome man by my side who loves me' - BBNaija's Mercy Eke

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star says she is concealing the identity of her new man.

Reality TV star Mercy Eke [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]

Nigerian reality TV star Mercy Eke has revealed that she has a man in her life.

The winner of the fourth season of popular Nigerian reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, made this known during a chat with Vanguard Allure.

The reality TV star was asked if she has a new man in her life and what she loves most about him.

Nigerian reality TV star Mercy Eke [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]
Pulse Nigeria

"I can’t mention his name. You know what they say about protecting people you love and cherish? That’s what I’m doing. I have a handsome, loving man by my side who supports and loves me," she said.

"What I love about him is that he is so consistent and intentional about me, and also, he’s not about the social media life. He’s a businessman and I love that he loves God. I just love him."

Ike and Mercy [Instagram/@iam_ikeonyema, @offcial_mercyeke]
Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, she debunked the rumours that she had tied the knot.

However, in November 2020, she told fans that she was married.

She broke the news while clearing the air about her relationship with reality TV star, Ike.

