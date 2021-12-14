RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Ka3na says her husband gave her a sex toy and lubricant for Christmas

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Ka3na brags about her Christmas gifts on IG.

Reality TV star Ka3na [Instagram/OfficialKa3na]
Reality TV star Ka3na [Instagram/OfficialKa3na]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ka3na has shared the erotic gifts she got from her husband for Christmas.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 13, 2021, where she shared videos and photos of her Christmas gifts.

"On the 13th day of Christmas Mr Jones gave me a sex toy and lubricant," she captioned the video.

Ka3na's fans and followers on Instagram are no strangers to the numerous gifts she has received from her hubby.

It would be recalled that in July, the reality TV star revealed that her husband bought her a house for her birthday.

The reality TV star already owns choice properties in Nigeria.

The reality TV star was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the show.

