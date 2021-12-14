BBNaija's Ka3na says her husband gave her a sex toy and lubricant for Christmas

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 13, 2021, where she shared videos and photos of her Christmas gifts.

"On the 13th day of Christmas Mr Jones gave me a sex toy and lubricant," she captioned the video.

Ka3na's fans and followers on Instagram are no strangers to the numerous gifts she has received from her hubby.

It would be recalled that in July, the reality TV star revealed that her husband bought her a house for her birthday.

The reality TV star already owns choice properties in Nigeria.