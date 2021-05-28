RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I built my first two houses at the age of 22' - BBNaija's Ka3na says as she shows off properties

The reality TV star brags about her properties on Instagram.

Former housemate of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Ka3na has revealed how she built several personal properties at a very young age.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Friday, May 28, 2021, where she shared photos of her several businesses and properties

"My journey started at 16! @ 19yrs, CEO of two fashion stores. @ 22yrs, Built my first two houses. @ 24yrs, Bought my third house, and blessed with motherhood. @ 26yrs, Famous, Launched My Fashion Brand, Bagging Deals... it can only get better from here 💰🥂," she captioned the photos.

"I should do this more to encourage young women who look up to me, my darlings bragging comes along with hard work. Remember life starts where you begin... No Rush! #ka3nathebosslady."

This isn't the first Ka3na will be bragging about her achievements.

The reality TV star was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the show.

