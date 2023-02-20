BBNaija's Frodd ties knot with lover in low key ceremony

Though the public is aware of the couple's engagement, this comes as a surprise because the reality star made no mention of the wedding ceremony.

Videos making the rounds on social media captured lovely moments from the wedding ceremony.

Frodd shared a video of himself and his friends with the cheering caption, "Oshimili Atata 1." He then shared another one showing him and his wife.

Congratulations have been pouring in for the groom and his bride.

Several celebrities, including Obi Cubana, attended the private party.

Many fans have taken to the comment section to commend the couple for keeping their affair from the public's prying eyes.

The engagement

The good news was shared on social media by Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe on Thursday December 15, 2022.

She posted a video of Frodd proposing to his lover, Chioma, and captioned the video, "Yeeeeeah!" My Gee is taken. Frodd is engaged. Congratulations Chioma. I'm so proud of you, my smart IBO brother... You have achieved a lot in a short time. I am happy for you. God bless this union.