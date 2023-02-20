ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Frodd ties knot with lover in low key ceremony

Babatunde Lawal

The ex-Big Brother Naija housemate proposed to his longtime girlfriend Chioma last year and got a positive response.

Frodd ties the knot [Kemifilani]
Frodd ties the knot [Kemifilani]

Big Brother Naija's ex-housemate Chukwuemeka Okoye, also known as Frodd, has gotten married to his fiancee, Chioma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Though the public is aware of the couple's engagement, this comes as a surprise because the reality star made no mention of the wedding ceremony.

Videos making the rounds on social media captured lovely moments from the wedding ceremony.

Frodd shared a video of himself and his friends with the cheering caption, "Oshimili Atata 1." He then shared another one showing him and his wife.

Congratulations have been pouring in for the groom and his bride.

Several celebrities, including Obi Cubana, attended the private party.

Many fans have taken to the comment section to commend the couple for keeping their affair from the public's prying eyes.

The good news was shared on social media by Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe on Thursday December 15, 2022.

She posted a video of Frodd proposing to his lover, Chioma, and captioned the video, "Yeeeeeah!" My Gee is taken. Frodd is engaged. Congratulations Chioma. I'm so proud of you, my smart IBO brother... You have achieved a lot in a short time. I am happy for you. God bless this union.

The video showed Frodd and his woman together, smiling as Chioma flaunted her beautiful ring.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema retains top 10 spot on UK Official Singles chart

Rema retains top 10 spot on UK Official Singles chart

Wizkid shares more enchanting photos of his 4th child, fans go wild

Wizkid shares more enchanting photos of his 4th child, fans go wild

BBNaija's Frodd ties knot with lover in low key ceremony

BBNaija's Frodd ties knot with lover in low key ceremony

TurnTable launches certification system under new arm, TCSN

TurnTable launches certification system under new arm, TCSN

Mami Wata: Here's what CJ Obasi's latest international win means

Mami Wata: Here's what CJ Obasi's latest international win means

Afrobeats take centre stage at 2023 NBA All-star game as Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema entertain fans

Afrobeats take centre stage at 2023 NBA All-star game as Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema entertain fans

BBTitans: Ebuka drags Khosi over her feelings for Yemi and Thabang

BBTitans: Ebuka drags Khosi over her feelings for Yemi and Thabang

BBTitans: Marvin and Yaya get evicted from Biggie's house

BBTitans: Marvin and Yaya get evicted from Biggie's house

Zagg takes Big Brother Titans by storm with high-energy TV commercial

Zagg takes Big Brother Titans by storm with high-energy TV commercial

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Phyna-Bbnaija-Ijeoma-Josephina-Otabor [Carmart.ng]

BBNaija's Phyna survives getting poisoned, fans show support

Omah Lay send Tiwa Savage Bouqet [KemiFilani]

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

Buju, Caramel-KOKO-TV-NG

Singer BNXN and Caramel Plug tear into each other

Favour-Daniel [Vanguard]

Comedian and Actress Favour Daniel passes away in boat accident