BBNaija's Frodd pops the question to longtime girlfriend

The good news was shared on social media by Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe on Thursday December 15, 2022.

She posted a video of Frodd proposing to his lover, Chioma, and captioned the video, "Yeeeeeah!" My Gee is taken. Frodd is engaged. Congratulations Chioma. I'm so proud of you, my smart IBO brother... You have achieved a lot in a short time. I am happy for you. God bless this union.

The video shows Frodd and his woman together, smiling as Chioma shows off her beautiful ring.

Another video shared by the event planner shows the reality star on his knees as his woman accepts the ring, teary-eyed.

Frodd was one of the housemates in the 2019 edition of the BBNaija show. He is an entrepreneur, model, investment adviser, sales executive, and TV representative.

He emerged as the second runner-up in the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show.

Engagement season?

It appears to be raining engagements, as Otedola's DJ Cuppy recently got engaged too.

On November 19, 2022, Dj Cuppy got engaged to a British boxer and YouTuber, Ryan Taylor.