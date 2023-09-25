'BBNaija' should have been about solutions to Nigerian issues - Seun Kuti

He appeared as a guest speaker in a recent interview with Spade TV Africa hosted by Gbenga Aborowa, there they discussed Africa's place in the United Nations. During this interview, he stressed that the creators of the annual Big Brother Naija show have wired it towards Nigeria's development.

Kuti noted rather than the show being focused on social skills and tactics, it should have been focused on discussing potential solutions to the numerous issues in Nigeria. He then added that it would be better if the viewers of the show voted for the most feasible solution, rather than housemates.

He said, "Big Brother Naija is the way it is because of the Investment that is put in it. It was designed by certain people to be that way. The people that designed Big Brother could have decided that it would be a show where young people discuss the issue of the country and come up with solutions and other young people and viewers can vote on the best solution."

The controversial public figure added that if the show was structured towards development, the investors would be investing towards Nigeria's growth and development.

In his words, "That means that the people going from entertainment to solutions and national development, they're investing in solutions for national development."