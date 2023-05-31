The sports category has moved to a new website.

Seun Kuti addresses assault claim, denies beating wife

Anna Ajayi

The singer has denied involvement in domestic violence.

Seun Kuti says he never assaults his wife, Yetunde [Instagram/ChefYeide]

In a recent Instagram live session, the Afrobeat star dismissed rumours that he engages in violence, emphasising the respect and mutual understanding within his marriage.

Responding to the speculations that emerged after a video showed him instructing his wife to return to their vehicle, Kuti clarified his stance on the matter.

He dismissed the notion that his wife complies out of fear, stating, "My wife is not scared of me. Trust me, if you know anybody that knows us, I'm the one that's scared of my wife. But my wife respects me."

The singer addressed those spreading the rumours, attributing their actions to jealousy and the inability to comprehend a healthy and communicative relationship between a husband and wife.

He defended himself, saying, "The most important rumour I must dispel is the one they said that I'm beating my wife." He continued, "That Seun can talk to his wife and she would listen to him. That is what you all celebrities do."

To further prove his point, Kuti provided an example of his relationship with his daughter.

He proudly stated, "Even my daughter, Adara, I have never spanked her before. She will be ten in December. In her nine and half years she has been alive, she can never say Seun, her father has beaten her before."

Seun Kuti, born Oluseun Anikulapo Kuti, is a Nigerian musician, singer, and the youngest son of the legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

Seun Kuti recently made headlines when he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer, according to authorities. However, he has since been released from police custody and has embarked on a European tour.



