'The goal is to be ritualist' - BBNaija's Ike says as he trolls Internet fraudsters

In a post shared via his Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 18, 2021, the reality TV star said the goal is to be called a "ritualist" and slammed 'yahoo boys' for being broke.

"The goal is to be called a ritualist. If dem still dey call you yahoo boy, you never get money," he wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

Ike's post may be connected to the activities that took place at the burial ceremony of the late mother of socialite, Obi Cubana last weekend.

The burial ceremony which took place in Oba, Anambra state was a show of wealth and affluence among the socialite and his friends.

On social media and on the streets, some people described the event as one seen in Nollywood movies.

There were several videos of the businessman and his friends showing off boxes of currencies.

Pulse Nigeria

The news of Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana's mother's burial first made the headlines during the week after his former employee, Cubana High Priest, gifted him with 46 cows for the burial.

As of Thursday, July 15, there were reports that the Abuja-based billionaire businessman had received over 346 cows from close friends and associates.

Pulse Nigeria