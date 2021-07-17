RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido, E-Money, D'banj others storm socialite Obi Cubana's mum's burial

Odion Okonofua

Anambra state standstill for Obi Cubana's mother's burial.

Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana

Several Nigerian celebrities like Davido, D'banj and E-Money have stormed Anambra state for the burial ceremony of businessman, Obi Cubana's mother.

The ceremony which has been tagged the 'burial of the year' has seen many socialites, business icons, politicians, top government functionaries and politicians gather at Oba in Anambra state to support the businessman.

Obi Cubana personally received Davido at the newly constructed Awka airport on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Let's just say the burial ceremony was a mini-concert as Davido and D'banj performed to the mammoth crowd who couldn't believe the music stars were in their small town.

Other celebrities who have turned up for the ceremony include Alexx Ekubo, Phyno, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Ubi Franklin and BBNaija's Frodd.

The news of Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana's mother's burial first made the headlines during the week after his former employee, Cubana High Priest, gifted him with 46 cows for the burial.

Cubana High Priest and Obi Cubana [ValidUpdates]
Cubana High Priest and Obi Cubana

As of Thursday, July 15, there were reports that the Abuja-based billionaire businessman had received over 346 cows from close friends and associates.

Obi Cubana is known to be one of the pioneers of nightlife in Abuja where he has major investments in the hospitality business.

Davido, E-Money, D'banj others storm socialite Obi Cubana's mum's burial

