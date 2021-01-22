Nigerian singer and music executive Banky W has slammed the government over its decision to make Nigerians queue for the National Identity Number (NIN) registration despite the increased cases of coronavirus.

The singer turned politician made his frustrations known via his Twitter on Friday, January 22, 2021.

"In the middle of the pandemic, this is how our Nigerian government has its citizens queuing up to get their NIN numbers. Completely reckless, inconsiderate, and dangerous. Then tomorrow the NCDC will release covid infection rates and say social distancing. This country sha. Kai," he tweeted.

"@NCDCgov @NigeriaGov @NGRPresident This is completely irresponsible of us as a country, to insist on this mad scramble for NIN numbers in the middle of Covid's 2nd wave. People are dying. We should be smarter/wiser/better than this for goodness sake."

The singer's tweets are coming on the heels of the federal government deadline issued for citizens without the NIN.

The NIN is issued by the NIMC upon enrolment into the National Identity Database and is used to capture an individual's records.

Crowd at the NIMC in Alausa Ikeja, on Monday, Dec 21, 2020 (Twitter: @Prinzgbemi)

Subscribers with NIN have been given the grace to connect it with their records before January 19, 2021, while those without NIN have till February 9, 2021, to get it and update their records.