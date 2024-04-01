April Fool's Day: Ali Baba pranks fans with news of welcoming triplet boys

The comic took to his Instagram account on Monday, April 1, 2024, to announce the arrival of his new children, triplets, who he said were born two months prior. He posted a picture showing three babies being carried, and three little pairs of blue sneakers beneath them.

His caption read, "Mary and I are happy and overjoyed to welcome our 3 sons, Aaron, Aalexander, and Aandrew, into the Akpobome family. It's been 2 months since they arrived, and as the days go by, we thank God Almighty for these 3 beautiful blessings."

"We also want to thank our sisters, brothers, friends, uncles, and aunties for all the support so far. We appreciate and thank you immensely for all your prayers, love, best wishes, and gifts," he continued.

Ali Baba prayed for his followers and fans and thanked them for their support saying, "As we celebrate the essence of the Resurrection power in this period of Easter, we join our faith with yours and pray that things of joy will never be far from you. God will make all that needs to arise, Arise in your favour in this Holy period of reawakening. On behalf of the Akpobomes, again, thank you."

His followers quickly took to his comment section to congratulate him and his wife on the exciting news.

A follower commented, "Congratulations father ❤️so happy to see good news like this. May God bless you and your family 💕 as the good Lord has given you these triple blessings, may the resources to provide for them be tripled for you and your family. Congratulations godfather 🥳"

"Wow! This is huge. Big congratulations to you and our big Sis. We will take turns to come and be carrying babies. I like this kind of news on the first day of a new month. New blessings every step of the way. Congratulations," commented another user.

