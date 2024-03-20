ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian Ali Baba calls Nigerian constitution the 'biggest problem we have'

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also strongly believes that each state should be allowed to generate its own revenue.

Ali Baba has echoed his views on Nigeria's issues [Instagram/AliBaba]
Ali Baba has echoed his views on Nigeria's issues [Instagram/AliBaba]

Recommended articles

He recently appeared as a guest on the Sunrise Show on Channels Television, where he spoke on Nigeria's "orientation issues." Part of the issues he highlighted in the interview was Nigeria's constitution, which he stressed was a "big problem."

The comic said, "Our constitution is the biggest problem we have now; it’s an anomaly, it’s not actually a constitution; it’s something that some people drafted, and got some lawyers to knock it together because the constitution doesn’t speak to the growth and national development of our country."

Ali Baba also spoke on Nigeria's growth and suggested that the government should allow each state to have its autonomy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The truth is if you want this country to grow, let each state generate its own revenue. The Federal Government can assist them if they want to but the funds and revenue that come from certain states should not be shared with every other person," he said.

Between the years 1967 to 1996, the Nigerian military scrapped the regions previously established and created 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). And from those 36 states, 774 local government areas were created. However, Ali Baba expressed his view that some states were created just to appease some military officers.

"Oh, this guy is a senior military officer, he comes from this area, we can’t give him a state now, let’s just create a state and take care of those people. Or the issue of we want to create four states in the north, let’s just balance it with some states in the south so that it will look deliberate because some of the states that were created needed to be local governments," he said.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Singer Teni issues strong warning to those constantly begging her for money

Singer Teni issues strong warning to those constantly begging her for money

Comedian Ali Baba calls Nigerian constitution the 'biggest problem we have'

Comedian Ali Baba calls Nigerian constitution the 'biggest problem we have'

'BBNaija' star Phyna says that she paved the way for more hype women

'BBNaija' star Phyna says that she paved the way for more hype women

6 creative ways emerging artists can use AI

6 creative ways emerging artists can use AI

Chika Ike's new film '8 REASONS WHY We Broke Up!' showing on Chika Ike TV!

Chika Ike's new film '8 REASONS WHY We Broke Up!' showing on Chika Ike TV!

'This Unexpected Love' takes centre stage at exclusive private screening

'This Unexpected Love' takes centre stage at exclusive private screening

10 times Kizz Daniel delivered stellar verses on collaborations

10 times Kizz Daniel delivered stellar verses on collaborations

'Avengers' actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered James Bond role

'Avengers' actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered James Bond role

See stunning photos of gospel singer Theophilus Sunday and his bride-to-be

See stunning photos of gospel singer Theophilus Sunday and his bride-to-be

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Solidstar thanks his support system for helping him get through his overdose [Instagram/OfficialSolidStar]

After struggle with alcohol and smoking Solidstar reveals he's working on new music

Ruger calls for peace in Israel following recent declaration of war. [Instagram/Rugerofficial]

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Solidstar back in the groove with latest single 'Wena' [Instagram/OfficialSolidstar]

I couldn't eat or sleep - Solidstar recounts battle with drug addiction

Cardi B

Cardi B confesses fear of social media backlash paralysed her career