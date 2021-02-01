Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Anna Banner has recounted how she struggled for years and almost opted for suicide at some point.

The mother of one made this known via her Instagram Stories on February 1, 2021.

According to her, for six years, she had to deal with keeping appearances during her birthdays.

Anna Banner speaks on her struggles with depression [Instagram/AnnaBanner]

The former beauty queen revealed that at some point, she was depressed and became suicidal.

She also disclosed that she lost her self confidence, was ashamed of her body.

Anna Banner speaks on her struggles with depression [Instagram/AnnaBanner]

Banner said she was ashamed of some of the decisions she made as an unmarried young lady.

ALSO READ: Anna Banner bags degree from Ghana university

Anna Banner speaks on battling with depression and contemplating suicide [Instagram/AnnaBanner]

The beauty queen said on her birthday this year she'll remind herself of all the achievements.

Born in 1995, Banner rose to prominence after she was crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2012.

Anna Banner is former beauty queen and actress [Instagram/AnnaEbiere]

She was appointed Special Assistant on Culture and Tourism to the then Governor of Bayelsa state, Henry Dickson upon her reign as Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2012.

She has a daughter with music star, Flavour.