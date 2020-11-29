Nigerian former beauty queen Anna Banner has bagged a degree from a Ghanaian university.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page on Saturday, November 28, 2020, where she shared photos from her graduation.

"It can only be God. #ClassOf2020 BA Rural Development and Ecotourism, 2nd Class upper," she wrote.

The beauty queen graduated from the Winsconsin International Univerisity College, Ghana.

Born in 1995, Banner rose to prominence after she was crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2012.

She was appointed Special Assistant on Culture and Tourism to the then Governor of Bayelsa state, Henry Dickson upon her reign as Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2012