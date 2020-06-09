Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph is celebrating three years of meeting her in a rather interesting way.

The Master of Ceremony took to his Instagram page on Monday, June 8, 2020, where he had some choice of words to describe his wife.

"I looked at my calendar and it read 8th of June 2020, it only reminded me that I met this wonderful, funny and amazing woman @anitajoseph8 3 years ago," he wrote.

"A lot of people think I met u a year ago and we just met blah blah blah ..... 🙄 but it actually been three years 😁😁..... 3 years of loving u."

"3 years of F***KING you, 3 years of adoring you, 3 years of supporting you, 3 years of being YOUR KING, 3 years of FILLING YOUR TANK. @anitajoseph8 I love you and I cherish you 😍😍💋💋.. We don’t even need to talk to much on how we are chopping life ................😁😁💯💯 Jeun lo iyawo mi 🙌🙌🙌🙌. 📸."

Anita Joseph first introduced her husband, Michael Fisayo to the world earlier in 2020, when she shared photos from their wedding.