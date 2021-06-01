The gist is that some celebrities had planned a surprise baby shower for Ogbodo.

However, Lawal failed to show up for the surprise baby shower but went on social media to express her shock after the event had been held.

This did not sit well with Joseph as she called out her colleague for not showing up for the event even though she was invited for it.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Monday, May 31, 2021, the actress said she had sent gifts to the celebrant since she was absent from the party.

"I might miss a lot of parties but I always do things I need to do for the celebrants. I make sure I send money and gifts even if I don't show so far we sort of close. Don't worry I will soon start showing up at every party," she wrote.

Joseph responded to Lawal's post by barring her from commenting or liking any of the photos from the event.

Pulse Nigeria

"I don't want to see you do awwww awwww to any of those pictures or videos. You send money and gifts. Sometimes it is not all about money. Your presence is all that matters. Before I added you to the group, you promised you were going to come," she replied.

Ogbodo's baby shower was held over the weekend and had her celebrity friends and colleagues in attendance.