Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo is pregnant.

The movie star hinted about her pregnancy via her Instagram page on Friday, March 12, 2021.

She shared a photo wearing a new hair look and a big belly bump.

"Flying Private with my Bunny 🐰 In the Oven, NAh! You can’t Seat with Us, 3 is a Crowd 🤪," she captioned the photo.

Ogbodo already has a child from a previous marriage.

She got married to Norway based football agent, Ato Ubby in 2013.

That union crashed 10 months after.