Alexx Ekubo's ex-girlfriend Fancy apologizes for calling off their 2021 wedding

Babatunde Lawal

Before Fancy called it off, the traditional wedding between the two was scheduled to hold on November 20 in Imo State, while the church wedding was slated for November 27 in Lagos State.

Alexx and Fancy [Instagram]
Alexx and Fancy [Instagram]

Fancy Acholonu, a Nigerian-American model, has apologised publicly to popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo after she cancelled their August 2021 wedding plans.

Acholonu and Ekubo officially announced their engagement in May 2021, but three months later, Fancy deleted all pictures of Alexx from her Instagram page and their their joint Instagram account.

She then announced that they are no longer together. "Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship and I have called off the wedding with Alex Ekubo," Fancy wrote in the announcement in 2021.

However, the model took to Instagram today, December 29, 2022, to publicly apologise to the Nollywood actor.

She said that nothing makes sense to her when she's away from Ekubo, and she's sorry for the pain she caused him and his family.

In her words, "like our shirt says, Nothing makes sense when we’re apart @alexxekubo you still have my heart. I miss you, I love you, and I’m truly sorry for all the hurt & pain you and your family went through with our breakup."

Acholonu admitted she overreacted and should have handled the situation better by controlling her emotions and not overreacting.

“My actions in how I handled things was out of my character. I should have controlled my emotions and not been so overreactive. I said too much, I did too much. Please forgive me, I’ve learned my lesson on how to handle situations better."

She ended her apology by stating that losing the actor felt like grief.

“I haven’t expressed myself properly. I’m not afraid to be vulnerable and say you, your family, & friends still mean the world to me. Losing you has felt like grief. Love heals #FalexxForever."

As at the time of this report, it is unclear if the duo are back together or not.

Babatunde Lawal
Alexx Ekubo's ex-girlfriend Fancy apologizes for calling off their 2021 wedding

