AGN's president reacts to Chiwetalu Agu's arrest, says he shouldn't have worn the Biafran outfit

In a chat with Vanguard, the AGN president expressed his disapproval over the actor's decision to don the Biafran flag outfit.

"I don’t know why he put on Biafra regalia. The state is hot. We are in talks with the military officials to ensure he is released. I heard they have taken him to 82 Division of the Nigeria Military base. We will do our best," he said.

Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that the movie veteran was arrested on Thursday, October 7, 2021, in Onitsha by men of the Nigerian Army.

The actor was spotted wearing an outfit with the Biafran flag inscribed on it.