Many Nigerians including the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, have reacted to the recent arrest of movie veteran, Chiwetalu Agu.
AGN's president reacts to Chiwetalu Agu's arrest, says he shouldn't have worn the Biafran outfit
The association says it is doing everything to secure the release of the movie veteran.
In a chat with Vanguard, the AGN president expressed his disapproval over the actor's decision to don the Biafran flag outfit.
"I don’t know why he put on Biafra regalia. The state is hot. We are in talks with the military officials to ensure he is released. I heard they have taken him to 82 Division of the Nigeria Military base. We will do our best," he said.
It would be recalled that the movie veteran was arrested on Thursday, October 7, 2021, in Onitsha by men of the Nigerian Army.
The actor was spotted wearing an outfit with the Biafran flag inscribed on it.
The army later released a statement where it revealed that the actor was arrested for inciting members of the public and soliciting for support for the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
