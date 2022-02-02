Adele mocks break up rumours with boyfriend Rich Paul

The music star made this known via her Twitter page on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, while announcing plans to perform at the Brits award.

"Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love," she tweeted.

The rumours about cracks in her relationship with Paul first broke after she cancelled her Las Vegas Caesars Palace residency at the 11th hour.

It was previously claimed Adele was heard “shouting and sobbing” on the phone to Rich during rehearsals.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki.

Adele filed for divorce from Konecki back in September 2019 after their separation in April that same year.

Adele and Simon's relationship and later marriage have always been kept away from the prying eyes of the public.

The former couple started dating back in 2011 even though a lot wasn't known about their relationship.

She went on to give birth to their son, Angelo, in 2012.