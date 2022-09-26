Actress Nkechi Blessing gifts guests sex toys at her party

The party held in Lagos was filled with glam and splendor, and when the guests were ready to go home they were handed souvenirs as it's the custom in Nigerian events. Nkechi, however, elected to spice things up by including different types of dildos in the gift bag.

One of the guests at the event shared a clip of her gift bag and the different sex toys in it on social media and it instantly generated attention.

It's however, uncertain if the souvenirs containing gift bags were given to male guests as well.

Nkechi and Sex Toys: Nkechi Blessing has previously displayed her large collection of sex toys via her Instagram page.

Readers will recall that the actress highlighted her strong love for dildos after she claimed her erstwhile husband failed to satisfy her needs.