Dildos for souvenirs: Nkechi Blessing on Saturday, 24th September 2022, hosted friends and well-wishers to a party in remembrance of the 1-year demise of her mother.
Actress Nkechi Blessing gifts guests sex toys at her party
Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing came up with a rather interesting way to appreciate her guests for attending her party. The actress gifted guests dildos as part of the souvenirs after they attended a party she hosted in honor of her mother.
Recommended articles
The party held in Lagos was filled with glam and splendor, and when the guests were ready to go home they were handed souvenirs as it's the custom in Nigerian events. Nkechi, however, elected to spice things up by including different types of dildos in the gift bag.
One of the guests at the event shared a clip of her gift bag and the different sex toys in it on social media and it instantly generated attention.
It's however, uncertain if the souvenirs containing gift bags were given to male guests as well.
Nkechi and Sex Toys: Nkechi Blessing has previously displayed her large collection of sex toys via her Instagram page.
Readers will recall that the actress highlighted her strong love for dildos after she claimed her erstwhile husband failed to satisfy her needs.
Perhaps, it's this love for sex toys that inspired her to gift out dildos in the hope of getting others to pursue similar pleasures.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng