RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Nkechi Blessing gifts guests sex toys at her party

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing came up with a rather interesting way to appreciate her guests for attending her party. The actress gifted guests dildos as part of the souvenirs after they attended a party she hosted in honor of her mother.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]
Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

Dildos for souvenirs: Nkechi Blessing on Saturday, 24th September 2022, hosted friends and well-wishers to a party in remembrance of the 1-year demise of her mother.

Recommended articles

The party held in Lagos was filled with glam and splendor, and when the guests were ready to go home they were handed souvenirs as it's the custom in Nigerian events. Nkechi, however, elected to spice things up by including different types of dildos in the gift bag.

One of the guests at the event shared a clip of her gift bag and the different sex toys in it on social media and it instantly generated attention.

It's however, uncertain if the souvenirs containing gift bags were given to male guests as well.

Nkechi and Sex Toys: Nkechi Blessing has previously displayed her large collection of sex toys via her Instagram page.

Readers will recall that the actress highlighted her strong love for dildos after she claimed her erstwhile husband failed to satisfy her needs.

Perhaps, it's this love for sex toys that inspired her to gift out dildos in the hope of getting others to pursue similar pleasures.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' gets UK Certification

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' gets UK Certification

2022 Global Citizen Festival campaign culminates in $2.4 billion to end extreme poverty

2022 Global Citizen Festival campaign culminates in $2.4 billion to end extreme poverty

Lil Kesh drops teaser for upcoming hit single

Lil Kesh drops teaser for upcoming hit single

Actress Nkechi Blessing gifts guests sex toys at her party

Actress Nkechi Blessing gifts guests sex toys at her party

Ticket to Life: Another missed goal by the filmmaker [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Ticket to Life: Another missed goal by the filmmaker [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

5 of the top film schools in Nigeria

5 of the top film schools in Nigeria

Filmmaking 101: Budding Actor get in here, these 5 tips are for you

Filmmaking 101: Budding Actor get in here, these 5 tips are for you

5 Nigerian artistes who have featured in Hollywood films

5 Nigerian artistes who have featured in Hollywood films

5 of the most rated Nollywood films on Netflix

5 of the most rated Nollywood films on Netflix

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Nollywood screen goddess Rita Dominic [Instagram/RitaDominic]

Rita Dominic denies welcoming twins

Banky W, Basketmouth, IK Osakioduwa, others storm MI Abaga's incredible wedding

Banky W, Basketmouth, IK Osakioduwa, others storm MI Abaga's incredible wedding

Kiekie [Instagram/kie_kie]

Skit maker Kie Kie is pregnant

Lizzy Anjorin and hubby, Lateef Lawal [Instagram/LizzyAnjorinOriginal]

'My husband has not slept with another woman since we got married' - Lizzy Anjorin