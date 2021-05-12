Actor Yomi Fabiyi leads protest to demand release of alleged child molester Baba Ijesha
Fabiyi says Baba Ijesha is being denied his fundamental human rights.
Baba Ijesha was recently arrested for defiling the foster daughter of Princess.
In a series of videos and photos shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, the actor and a few protesters were spotted with placards.
According to the actor, everyone in the country deserves a fair trial. He said the denial of any bailable offense is a violation of one's human rights.
Fabiyi who has remained sympathetic towards Baba Ijesha since his arrest announced on Tuesday his planned protest.
He also alleged that the foster mother of the molested child and comedian, Princess and actress Iyabo Ojo plan to kill Baba Ijesha if he is granted bail.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng