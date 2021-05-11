RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actor Yomi Fabiyi alleges plans by Iyabo Ojo and Princess to kill Baba Ijesha if released from custody

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Fabiyi has been an unapologetic sympathiser towards Baba Ijesha since his arrest.

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has alleged plans by his colleague Iyabo Ojo and Princess to kill Baba Ijesha if released from police custody.

Baba Ijesha was recently arrested for defiling the foster daughter of Princess.

In a series of posts shared via his Instagram page, the actor decried the actor's continuous stay in detention.

"Iyabo Ojo and Princess promised to kill Baba Ijesha if released on bail. In this era?" he wrote.

Fabiyi is billed to hold a peaceful protest to demand the release of the disgraced actor.

